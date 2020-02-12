Hockey Team Performs Synchronized Force Choke To Celebrate Goal On Star Wars Night

This is a video of the Liberty University hockey team of Lynchburg, Virginia on Star Wars night (slick Vader uniforms by the way) performing a synchronized Force Choke goal celebration. So, if you were wondering if Star Wars night was a thing for collegiate hockey games now, the answer is yes. When I was a kid going to University Of Alabama Huntsville hockey games? We were just excited when the snow cone guy wasn't too drunk to show up and sell his wares.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really it minus the announcer audio.

