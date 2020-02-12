High Schooler Allegedly Suspended For Drumming P0rnHub Community Video Theme At Talent Show

February 12, 2020

talent-show-drummer.jpg

This is an ultra short video of a high schooler drumming the intro to a P0rnHub community video during a high school talent show. He was allegedly suspended for the incident, although I couldn't find any actual proof that he was. I mean of all the ridiculous things to suspend a student for, this would definitely be up there. *sees girlfriend return from inactive online* Also, just what is this community video theme song anyways? And what's P0rnHub?

Keep going for the video, as well as a SFW clip of the theme for reference. And did everyone know he was going to play the song prior, or did all those kids recognize it instantaneously? Because I really didn't.

Thanks to Jody, who wants to know which faculty member was the first to recognize the theme.

Coyote Encourages Badger To Hurry Up So They Can Cross Under Highway Together

Previous Story

Real Products That (Are Unfortunately About To) Exist: Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs Clogs

Next Story
Read More: adult themes, beats me, dare to dream, go big or go home, going for it, having a great time, high school, i don't even know what anything i just wrote is i have no clue this is the first i've heard of any of this, my my, school, shooting for the stars, songs, such talent, talent show, theme, video, websites, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post