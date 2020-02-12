High Schooler Allegedly Suspended For Drumming P0rnHub Community Video Theme At Talent Show

This is an ultra short video of a high schooler drumming the intro to a P0rnHub community video during a high school talent show. He was allegedly suspended for the incident, although I couldn't find any actual proof that he was. I mean of all the ridiculous things to suspend a student for, this would definitely be up there. *sees girlfriend return from inactive online* Also, just what is this community video theme song anyways? And what's P0rnHub?

Keep going for the video, as well as a SFW clip of the theme for reference. And did everyone know he was going to play the song prior, or did all those kids recognize it instantaneously? Because I really didn't.

YEOOOOOOO they expelled this kid for playing this during his talent show 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 im boutta pass out pic.twitter.com/iw8nkAZQss — Darren Collison (@Mikeyrockss_) February 1, 2020

Thanks to Jody, who wants to know which faculty member was the first to recognize the theme.