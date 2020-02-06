He's Making Some Valid Points: Dog Argues By Constantly Saying 'Blah Blah Blah'

This is a video of Charlie the dog arguing with a very effective and incessant "blah blah blah." Man, my girlfriend would kill me if I tried to make the same argument. It takes Charlie about ten seconds to get going, but when is, man...he makes a tough case to argue against. Now I'm not saying Charlie's owner should dress him up like a high school student so he can join my debate team, but the state championships are right around the corner and your mama jokes aren't winning us too many matches.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Amelie, who agrees no wonder Charlie looks a little hefty, he's presumably never lost a treat argument.