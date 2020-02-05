Guy Turns Treadmill Into PS4 Walking/Running Controller To Play Death Stranding

Above: "Yeah! I'm running and he's running! We're running together! Yeahahahahaha! Aahahah aahahhaha this is so stupid! Go! Go Norman go! Oh. Oh gahh. This is actually -- this actually kinda nauseating."

This is a video of Youtuber Allen Pan's quest to turn a treadmill into a PS4's controller input for walking and running so he can actually walk and run his way through the Norman Reedus starring Death Stranding. I'm gonna be honest, the final product does not look like fun -- it looks like serious work (especially considering you have to move the treadmill belt). I actually wasn't sure how I felt about the combination of video games and exercise until my girlfriend recently bought that RingFit Adventure game for the Switch, and I have to admit: it's fun to watch *wink*. I tried playing once, but I threw my back out. "Doing the exercises?" Switching the game cards.

Keep going for the whole video, but if you just watch thirty seconds starting at 7:35 you'll get the best part.