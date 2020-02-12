Guy Builds Adjustable Microtonal Guitar Out Of LEGO

This is a video demonstration of and build discussion about the modular LEGO Microtonal Guitar with adjustable frets constructed by Turkish musician and constructor of unique microtonal guitars Tolgahan Çoğulu, after being inspired by his son Atlas playing with LEGO blocks. What's a microtonal guitar? Let me copy paste that for you while I build a macrotonal guitar:

Most Western music is based on a twelve-tone octave with the smallest interval being a half step (or half tone, or "semitone") up or down. Microtonal music contains intervals smaller than a semitone. (Imagine playing notes between the keys on a traditional piano.)

So using a guitar with adjustable frets allows a musician access to those tones not readily available on a normal guitar. That's cool. My personal guitar? It can play ALL the tones, you know why? "It's an air guitar?" *performs entirety of Free Bird guitar solo, waits for bras and panties to be thrown on stage, receives a single pair of boxers, shrugs* It's a start.

