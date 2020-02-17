Guy Installs An All-Light Office Ceiling Inspired By The Batcave Garage In The Dark Knight

This is a video of Youtuber Coltography turning his entire office ceiling into a light fixture reminiscent of the batcave garage in Batman: The Dark Knight. It's not really that complicated, and basically involves a drop ceiling populated entirely by frosted panels with strips of LEDs behind them. Simple enough. Granted not simple enough for me to be able to do it myself, but let's just say the last time I danced with electricity I didn't exactly walk away with new superpowers. Or, more accurately, I wasn't stretchered off by paramedics with any new superpowers. *lifting hair* I did get this though. "A lightning bolt scar!" I'm kidding, fell out of my bunk bed.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jason A, who agrees there should be a lot more batcave inspired interior design going on.