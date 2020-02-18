Guy Breaks Store's Glass Entry Doors Making Grand Entrance

This is a video of a man clearly high as f*** on life who believes in opening doors the only way he knows how: two at a time and as hard as he can, like all the doors he opens lead straight to the stage of his American Idol audition and this is the only shot he's got at not getting stuck performing in community musicals for the rest of his life. What a lunatic.

Keep going for the full video (although the gif is really it), while the man with the baby continues to back away from this sociopath.

Thanks to cjcjcjcjcj, who opens doors like a normal person: speeding up so he's just the right distance away that the person in front of him feels obligated to hold for him. Classic.