Good Luck: Mitsubishi's $6,200 Fake Skylights Aim To Make Windowless Offices Less Depressing

This is a video demonstration of Mitsubishi's color-changing LED powered Misola light panels. The panels were designed to simulate the passing of the sun overhead throughout the day to brighten up otherwise windowless office spaces, and cost $6,200 - $6,800 apiece *spit-takes massive Fruit Roll Up ball right onto desktop planner* so I wouldn't expect too many companies to be installing them anytime soon. Heck, you'd probably have better luck convincing the higher-ups to mount flatscreen TVs to the ceiling streaming Matrix code 24/7.

the design of the Misola panel, which features a frame that creates the appearance as if the virtual window is recessed by about five inches, manages to simulate the color, intensity, and movements of the sun overhead.

Throughout the day only three sides of the panel's frame are illuminated leaving the fourth looking like a shadow as a result of the simulated sun's rays not coming from directly overhead...it's a subtle visual clue that humans naturally associate with a light source not being directly overhead, and along with the gradually adjusting intensity and color temperature, it's a feature that further helps sell the idea that this is a real window with real sunlight pouring through it.

I mean that's cool and all, but still -- $6,200. That is too much. That would be a hard pill to swallow for even ten fake skylights. And *opening hand* speaking of hard pills to swallow. "That's a 2x4 LEGO brick." Sooooo... "Get yourself a juice box to help wash it down." Heck, if you're not a doctor you should be!

Thanks to Simon L, who agrees sometimes fake windows are even more depressing than no windows because of the lie you're trying to sell yourself.