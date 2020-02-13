I'll Go This Way, No This Way!: Pendulum Swinging Above Magnets With Reversed Polarity

This is a video of a magnetic pendulum constructed by Youtuber markhacks trying to navigate its way atop a minefield of magnets with reversed polarity. The way it moves, it kinda reminds me of-- "My boner while trying to follow along with one of those 80's Jazzercise videos." OMG I thought the exact same thing! "Really? So are we workout partners now or what?" I will always be your spotter. *watching you crush yourself under barbell* Weird ass boner dude.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Cam, who agrees that magnets, like the elderly neighbor lady I swear I've caught levitating before, are shrouded in mystery.