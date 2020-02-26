Footage Of New York City From 1911 Restored With 4K Resolution, 60FPS Using Neural Networks

Above: Not 4K or 60FPS.

This is some footage of New York City from 1911 with its resolution boosted to 4K and framerate to 60FPS using neural networks, then colorized (not using neural networks). The result is pretty stunning. Makes me wish in some ways it was still 1911, you know? Things seemed so much simpler back then. "Like what?" Cell phones. "They didn't have any." *bootlegging liquor* Those were the days. "Prohibition didn't start till 1920." Stay out of my daydream.

Keep going for the full video (plus some of the original footage for reference), then put on your finest derby hat and meet me at the bar for some old-timey cocktails.