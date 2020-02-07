Florida Man Arrested With Two Bags Full Of Drugs Labeled 'Bag Full Of Drugs'

A Florida Man in Santa Rosa County was recently arrested after being stopped by police doing 25MPH over the speed limit, and traveling with two bags full of drugs very clearly labeled 'bag full of drugs', presumably because sometimes you get so ripped you'd forget where they were if they weren't clearly labeled. *shrug* It happens. Sometimes I get so drunk I can't even find my bed, and it's a California king.

A Sheriff's K-9 arrived at the scene and alerted police to the presence of contraband inside.

That's when police said they found the narcotics -- there were approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia. "Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled 'Bag Full Of Drugs,'" a Facebook post from the Sheriff's office read. "Our K-9's can read."

Okay I don't think their K-9's can actually read, I think that was supposed to be a joke. If they really can though I would love a bedtime story sometime provided I don't have to spend the night in jail to hear it. "I don't know, to hear a dog read it might be worth it." TRUE. So are you thinking what I'm thinking? "I've already got the pantyhose." Awww yeah, sexy time! "I was thinking more like try to rob a bank." Oh hey that's cool too.

