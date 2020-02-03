Finally, The Pirates Of The Caribbean Theme Performed On Three Electric Toothbrushes Dressed As Pirates

February 3, 2020

pirates-of-the-caribbean-electric-toothbrushes.jpg

Because this is the internet and the internet has no rhyme or reason, this is a video from Youtuber Device Orchestra of three electric toothbrushes cosplaying as pipe cleaner armed and googly eyed pirates performing the main theme from Pirates Of The Caribbean. Admittedly, I didn't think I was going to like it as much as I did, but watching the way their eyes google and their arms move when they're vibrating was fun. You know I actually just got one of these newfangled electric toothbrushes for Christmas and it is a GAME CHANGER. Not a very fun or exciting game mind you, but a changer of it nonetheless.

Keep going for the video while I try to make my dentist proud slightly less disappointed by flossing for once.

Thanks to Barry O, who agrees Oral B needs to make toothbrushes that play a random song like this one while they're brushing to make you want to actually complete the full two minute cycle.

