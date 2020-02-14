Finally, The Original 3D Dancing Baby Video Rendered At 1080p, 60FPS

Note: Above gif is a gif and neither 1080p or 60FPS.

Because the internet is just a big wheel that-- "But I thought it was a series of tubes." It's both, okay? Like a wave-particle duality. Because the internet is just a movie that came out in the late 80's/early 90's that studio executives think 20 and 30-somethings will have enough nostalgia for to go see a turdy remake of, this is a 1080p 60FPS version of the original 3D dancing baby video (aka Baby Cha-Cha or Oogachacka Baby) from the late 90's, as recently recreated by Twitter user JArmstrongArt after finding and rerending the original model files. And, now that the internet has completed a full revolution, I think it's safe to say we can pull the plug on this little worldwide web experiment and finally go back to masturbating to encyclopedias. "Wait, what?" Now how do you spell the scientific name for titties?

Keep going the video, as well as the original for reference.

Thanks to Charlotte