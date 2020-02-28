Eye Candies: 4K Super-Zoomed, Slow-Motion Video From Air Show

Note: Gif really doesn't do it justice at all.

This is a video released by Warped Perception of some 4K ultra slow motion, super-zoomed footage captured at Chicago's Annual Air Show, including some beautiful A-10s, F-16s, F-22 Raptors, and the Red Arrows and Blue Angels. And if you thought the jet scenes from Top Gun got you excited, this footage will make you question if you ever really knew what a boner was. "Oh wow." Right? My head is reeling and my pants ache.

Keep going for the full video along with a screenshot I took of his timestamp clip so you can skip directly to a particular aircraft if you're interested.

