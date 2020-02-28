Etch-A-Sketch Unveils New Model That Can Draw Circles

February 28, 2020

In what an exciting time to be alive news, Etch-A-Sketch is releasing a new model to celebrate 60 years of managing to stay in business despite the advent of smartphones and tablets and the ever dwindling attention span of children. The Etch-A-Sketch Revolution (this changes everything!) has the traditional X/Y axis knobs, but also a round screen that can be rotated to draw perfect arcs and circles. Do you know what this means? "You can finally draw boobs that don't look like they were welded out of scrap metal!" 12-year old me thought this day would never come.

Photo and gif via Gizmodo.

Thanks to Eric P, who can't wait to see how they improve Wooly Willy.

