Edible 2/3-Pound Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man Figures

This is the officially licensed Ghostbusters Stay Puft Marshmallow treat available from Vat19. Each marshmallow-covered-in-granulated-sugar-man costs $13 and weighs approximately 10.5-ounces. But is anybody actually going to eat one, or are they more for just collecting? Collecting food not to eat relatively soon like a squirrel is kinda weird. Like yeah, cool three year old Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man in your Ghostbusters collection no wonder you have a vermin problem what is wrong with you? Besides, marshmallows really only have two purposes: s'mores (roasting alone on an open fire is also acceptable), and a layer so thick in a mug of hot chocolate you can't even see any liquid. And, okay, marshmallows used in sexy bedroom play will also be considered on a case-by-case basis. "I have my underwear packed full of them right now." The big ones or the little ones? "Big." In that case it is not okay. "Little." Still not.

Keep going for a video taste test.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees Peeps should have been on this years ago.