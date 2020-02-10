Doink!: A Rubber Cast Iron Skillet Movie Prop

This is the NewRuleFX Rubber Comedy Frying Pan available on Amazon for a very worthwhile $48. It looks like a real frying pan but is made of rubber urethane foam and only weighs 8-ounces. Just make sure when you're going to prank your roommate you grab this pan instead of the real one or hey can you come over and bring a shower curtain and bleach?

Keep going for a few more shots of the realism.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees that's gonna smell really awesome when somebody turns the stove on underneath it.