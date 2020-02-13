Disassembly Level Expert: Stolen Truck Found On Side Of Road Stripped TO THE MAX

This is a short video posted by NBC 5 Dallas-Forth Worth anchor Katy Blakey of a stolen Chevy Silverado that was found on the side of a closed highway access road to nothing but an empty cabin. Now that is an impressive disassembly job, and if you want to find the culprits I'd start with a list of people who recently left positions on the Chevy Silverado assembly line because my God. Some more details about the recent Chevy Silverado thefts in the area:

"Within 3 minutes [thieves] were able to pop the lock, pop the hood, change the computer, disable the OnStar and steal my truck," Hamlin said.

So he called police, filed a report, then turned to social media and started hearing similar stories from other Silverado owners in the area. "They all said the same thing: no glass was broken, their keys weren't used and the OnStar was disabled so fast that a lot of these people said OnStar's last known location was in front of my house," Hamlin said. NBC 5 heard from two other North Texans whose Silverados were stolen on the same day a few miles apart. In both cases, the OnStar tracking device was disabled within minutes. A Facebook page dedicated to stolen vehicles in Texas catalogs similar stories with Silverados. "These are the pros who do this because they know there is a market for it and they know they can make money off it," said Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito .

TL;DNR: if you own a Chevy Silverado in Texas now would be a good time to sell.

Keep going for the video, which is still blowing my mind on the third viewing. I guess only glove box doors aren't worth anything on the black market? And why did they leave the shell at this location instead of in the woods? Is it like a serial killer's calling card or something?

Thanks to DAMROON, who agrees now is probably a great time to find some good deals on Chevy Silverado parts on Facebook Marketplace.