Demo Of Samsung Galaxy S20's 100X 'Space Zoom' From Nosebleed Seats At Basketball Game

February 26, 2020

samsung-galaxy-s20-zoom.jpg

This is a TikTok video demonstrating the new Galaxy S20's 100X 'Space Zoom' from all the way up in the rafters at a Golden State Warriors basketball game by zooming in on Steph Curry sitting courtside. It's, uh, it's pretty zoomy. So zoomy it might actually make a basketball game watchable from this far away without having to squint through two pairs of opera binoculars.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if this feature was rolled out strictly so my roommate could finally take a wiener pic. Hoho -- burn, Derek!

@marekniessner

SPACE ZOOM 100x #samsung #galaxys20ultra #samsunggalaxys20ultra #s20ultra #spacezoom #nba #goldenstatewarriors stephencurry30

♬ Get Ready for This (Game Time Mix) - Dr. Cover Band

Thanks to Sean M, who informed me he's owned every iteration of the Samsung Galaxy ever released. Valuable info for sure.

Awww: Cockatiel Sings The Legend Of Zelda Lost Woods Theme Wearing A Bok Choy Hat

Previous Story

Smoother Than Silk: This Dancer's Unbelievable Glides

Next Story
Read More: basketball, cell phones, demonstration, impressive, just keep zooming, keep going don't stop, nosebleeds, not bad, oh wow, smartphones, so that's what that looks like, sports, that's cool but i don't need 100x zoom i need an x-ray filter dammit, video, well how about that, zoom, zoom and enhance, zooming
Previous Post
Next Post