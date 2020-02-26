Demo Of Samsung Galaxy S20's 100X 'Space Zoom' From Nosebleed Seats At Basketball Game

This is a TikTok video demonstrating the new Galaxy S20's 100X 'Space Zoom' from all the way up in the rafters at a Golden State Warriors basketball game by zooming in on Steph Curry sitting courtside. It's, uh, it's pretty zoomy. So zoomy it might actually make a basketball game watchable from this far away without having to squint through two pairs of opera binoculars.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if this feature was rolled out strictly so my roommate could finally take a wiener pic. Hoho -- burn, Derek!

Thanks to Sean M, who informed me he's owned every iteration of the Samsung Galaxy ever released. Valuable info for sure.