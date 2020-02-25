Damn, Mother Nature!: Leopard Pulls Half-Eaten Food Right Out Of Crocodile's Mouth

This is a video from Kruger National Park in Africa of a leopard that stumbles upon a crocodile finishing up a meal and proceeds to pull meat right out of the animal's mouth, eventually making off with the majority of a leg. A bold move for sure.

I wonder if it learned this trick from watching me pick food off people's plates while returning from the bathtroom at restaurants.

Keep going for the full video while I take a lap around the office looking for candy on coworkers' desks.

