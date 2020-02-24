Coooool: This Contact Sword Swinging Routine

February 24, 2020

This is a video of Instagram user titos_firedancer performing a very impressive contact sword swinging routine (think contact juggling but with your whole body and a sword). So smooth, it almost looks effortless. I can confirm it actually does take effort thought because I tried the same thing and now I could really use the for emergencies only number of the medical droids that worked on Luke Skywalker's hand. "You're saying you cut your hand off." No, I just assumed they also work on penises.

Keep going for the full performance as well as a few others because I love swordplay.

Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees all sword battles are like a dance. A dance where you kill your partner at the end.

Rest In Peace: Flat Earther Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash

Previous Story

First Look At Robert Pattinson's Full Batsuit And Batcycle

Next Story
Read More: balanced, blades, dancing, danger is my middle name, everybody needs a hobby, graceful, heck yeah, i am into this, like a ballerina, like a swan, like butter, nice, sharp, smooth as silk, so that's what that looks like, swords, that's cool i like that, video, weapons
Previous Post
Next Post