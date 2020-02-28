Compilation Video From A Wildlife Camera Set Up By A Tree Fallen Across A Creek To See All The Animals That Utilize It

This is 'The Log 2: Another Year' (the sequel to 2018's sleeper hit 'The Log Movie', not to be confused with The Lego Movie'), another compilation video of the highlights of a wildlife camera cleverly set up in Pennsylvania next to a long fallen across a creek to capture footage of all the different animals that use the log. I'm talking about black bears and their cubs, ducks, heron, a wild turkey doing battle with a great horned owl (damn!), a bunch of other birds, squirrels, chipmunks, raccoons, deer, beavers, foxes, coyotes, muskrats, bobcats, AND MORE. Now are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it involve pretending to be a bridge troll and charging all these animals to cross your log?" *repeatedly hitting palm with wooden club* Next crossing is two miles upstream if it isn't flooded, I'm just saying.

Keep going for both videos, the sequel first.

Thanks to Dave L, who agrees animals appear even crazier when they don't think you're watching.