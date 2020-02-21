Visual Comparison Of The Richest Fictional Characters

February 21, 2020

This is a short comparison video of the richest fictional characters as according to a special report by FORBES magazine (talk about hard-hitting financial news), on a real scale. I'm sure they left some characters off for one reason or another (probably just to piss you off), but my point is this: all that money and Tywin Lannister still couldn't buy not dying on the shitter. Food for thought.

Keep going for the video while I drown in debt the same way Scrooge McDuck backstrokes through gold coins.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees being rich in happiness is the only wealth that really matters.

A Look Inside The New Background Projection Visual Effects Used In The Mandalorian

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: Plastic Raptor Claw Meat Shredders

Next Story
Read More: books, cash rules everything around me cream get the money dollar dollar bills ya'll, characters, damn rich people, fictional, i want the gold -- give me the gold, learning by looking, money, movies, must be nice, scrooge mcduck, shows, visualization, why wasn't i born rich?
Previous Post
Next Post