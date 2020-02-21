Visual Comparison Of The Richest Fictional Characters

This is a short comparison video of the richest fictional characters as according to a special report by FORBES magazine (talk about hard-hitting financial news), on a real scale. I'm sure they left some characters off for one reason or another (probably just to piss you off), but my point is this: all that money and Tywin Lannister still couldn't buy not dying on the shitter. Food for thought.

Keep going for the video while I drown in debt the same way Scrooge McDuck backstrokes through gold coins.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees being rich in happiness is the only wealth that really matters.