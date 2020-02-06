Real Products That Exist: Chanel's $5,000 Water Bottle And Tote

As if we needed another reason for God to abandon us ("Well, I tried," I imagine him muttering as he throws up two handfuls of cloud and fist-pounding the reset button), this is Chanel's $5,000 gold colored water bottle and lambskin flask bag with gold accents. It's a water bottle and a bag to carry that water bottle and costs $5,000. I guess at least you aren't generating plastic waste? Still, if you don't immediately ditch the gold colored flask and never carry around anything but a chilled bottle of Dom Pérignon you suck at being rich and ought to be ashamed of yourself. Jesus, do you even own rocket shoes?

Keep going for a few more shots while I start manufacturing knock-offs to sell at flea markets.

