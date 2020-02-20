Burger King Releases Timelapse Of Burger Molding Over 34 Days To Promote Artificial Preservative-Free Whopper

Presumably to take a jab at McDonald's non-biodegradable burgers (they're polluting our oceans!), this is a video released by Burger King advertising their now entirely artificial preservative-free Whoppers by showing a timelapse of one molding over the course of 34 days. Now I don't know about you, but I'm already in the drive-thru line at Taco Bell.

Keep going for the full video.

the beauty of real food is that it gets ugly. that's why we are rolling out a whopper free from artificial preservatives. coming by the end of 2020 to all restaurants in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/yQL6kAYZrY — Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 19, 2020

Thanks to Lana, who agrees showing their food molding was a bold marketing choice. *shrug* I've eaten worse.