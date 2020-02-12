Coyote Encourages Badger To Hurry Up So They Can Cross Under Highway Together

This is a video from a night vision camera set up by Pathways for Wildlife and the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) of a coyote excitedly encouraging its badger friend to hurry up so they can use a culvert to cross under a California highway together. Did you know coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together? I did not. I just assumed the coyote would try to eat the badger and the badger would be all, 'Oh hell no bitch!' *shrug* Who knows, maybe that's how their friendship blossomed.

Keep going for the whole Disney movie, but the gif is actually it.

Thanks to Allyson S, who asked if I had to choose, whether I'd rather be friends with a coyote or badger? Depends -- is the badger honey?