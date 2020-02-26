Awww: Cockatiel Sings The Legend Of Zelda Lost Woods Theme Wearing A Bok Choy Hat

February 26, 2020

cockatiel-lost-woods-theme.jpg

This is a short Instagram video of Crumpet the cockatiel wearing a bok choy hat (presumably cosplaying as a Korok) and singing the Lost Woods theme from Ocarina Of Time. How delightful. You know I actually catch myself unconsciously humming the Lost Woods theme all the time. Like, to the point my girlfriend finally asked me what it was. You know what I told her? "I'd like you out of here by the end of the day." It hurt but I know it was the right thing to do.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, for inspiring me to boot up Breath Of The Wild and just go exploring.

Scientists Discover First Multicellular Organism That Doesn't Require Oxygen To Survive

Previous Story

Demo Of Samsung Galaxy S20's 100X 'Space Zoom' From Nosebleed Seats At Basketball Game

Next Story
Read More: birds, cosplaying, having a great time, lost woods, oh internet, so that's what that looks and sounds like, songs, sure why not, that's cool, the legend of zelda, theme, wearing a hat, what a delightful series of tubes this is, what the internet was made for, zelda
Previous Post
Next Post