Awww: Cockatiel Sings The Legend Of Zelda Lost Woods Theme Wearing A Bok Choy Hat

This is a short Instagram video of Crumpet the cockatiel wearing a bok choy hat (presumably cosplaying as a Korok) and singing the Lost Woods theme from Ocarina Of Time. How delightful. You know I actually catch myself unconsciously humming the Lost Woods theme all the time. Like, to the point my girlfriend finally asked me what it was. You know what I told her? "I'd like you out of here by the end of the day." It hurt but I know it was the right thing to do.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, for inspiring me to boot up Breath Of The Wild and just go exploring.