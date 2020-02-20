Armored Military Vehicle Almost Swerves Into Crowd Practicing For Display

February 20, 2020

This is a video of one of the South African National Defense Force's Rooikat armored reconnoissance vehicles almost swerving into the crowd of personnel gathered to watch a practice run of its military display prior to annual Armed Forces Day. "Screw it, it's just practice," I imagine the driver thinking as he tried steering with his knee to light a cigarette.

Keep going for the full video, complete with hootin' and hollerin' after.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees somebody might need to retake the Rooikat driving test.

