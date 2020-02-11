Angels On Earth: Cat With Head In Desk Lamp

This is a video of a ginger cat sitting in a box with its head in a desk lamp looking like an angel just came down to earth to tell its owner to stop looking at so much p0rn online or they'll go blind. The song added to the video is Era's pseudo-Latin 'Ameno', for max level spirituality. I don't know about you, but I certainly feel blessed. "Yeah yeah, God gave you such an awesome penis." Well he did, but that's not what I meant. I meant I just started a cult. "Wait, what?" Hey taste-test this Kool Aid for me.

Keep going for the video while I applaud this cat on taking measures to prevent government mind control.

Thanks to carey, who agrees there's no question that cat was sent to heaven to save a few souls. Hit it, Jewel!