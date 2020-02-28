Amazing Isolated Vocals Of Cyndi Lauper Singing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun'

This is the audio of Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' with the vocals isolated from the rest of the song. Or was this her singing in the studio? Whatever the case, damn *gets goose bumps* she's good. Just give it a listen, you won't regret it. Just like my motorcycle, she's really got some pipes on her. "Do you even own a motorcycle?" Don't you try to take this away from Cyndi.

Keep going for the video while I 1) go around the office arguing Cyndi is twice the singer whoever anybody else likes will ever be, then 2) play the entirety of She's So Unusual on the internet jukebox at happy hour.

Thanks to Katie, who informed me it's true.