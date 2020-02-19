A Website Where An Artificial Intelligence System Will Write Song Lyrics About Your Topic Of Choice

Above: A very sad country song about geeks.

These Lyrics Do Not Exist is a website connected to an artificial intelligence system that will write song lyrics about your topic of choice. You just enter that topic (or a person's name), choose a style of music from country, metal, rock, pop, EDM, or rap, and whether you want the tone of the song to be very sad, sad, neutral, happy, or very happy. Simple as that. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to head into the studio and record the six chart-topping albums I just generated. Man, I am about to be so rich and famous. Ooooor murdered by Skynet for not giving it any writing credit.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who informed me songs made with the poop emoji seem to be the most profane. Nice, I'll be sure to make them my singles!