A Visualization Of The Most Popular Microsoft Operating Systems From 2003 - 2020

February 20, 2020

This is a video visualization of the most popular Microsoft operation system by percentage of market share from 2003 - 2020. There's nothing too surprising about it really. Me? I'm still a Windows '98 guy myself. "After all this time?" *casts Patronus of the dancing banana from Peanut Butter Jelly Time* Always.

Keep going for the video.

thanks to Red Stephen, who informed me he was happy to still see some Windows XP loyalists holding out.

Team Builds Giant Human-Sized Racing Drone, Test With Mannequin In Cockpit

Previous Story

Armored Military Vehicle Almost Swerves Into Crowd Practicing For Display

Next Story
Read More: beats me, booooooring, changing of the guard, fight the change, free bird!, hell if i know, microsoft, moving on, no surprises here a new os comes out and it eventually becomes the top dog, operating systems, os, video, visualization, who cares
Previous Post
Next Post