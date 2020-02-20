A Visualization Of The Most Popular Microsoft Operating Systems From 2003 - 2020

This is a video visualization of the most popular Microsoft operation system by percentage of market share from 2003 - 2020. There's nothing too surprising about it really. Me? I'm still a Windows '98 guy myself. "After all this time?" *casts Patronus of the dancing banana from Peanut Butter Jelly Time* Always.

Keep going for the video.

thanks to Red Stephen, who informed me he was happy to still see some Windows XP loyalists holding out.