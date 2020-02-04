A Visual Comparison Of The Size Of Fictional Pop Culture Buildings

This is another size comparison video from Meta Ball Studio, this time comparing the size of various fictional buildings in pop culture. The video includes buildings from Lord Of The Rings, Game Of Thrones, Harry Potter, Star Trek, Star Wars, Half-Life, Halo, Fallout, Bioshock, Disney movies, and a whole bunch more. Like the sound of a dog puking on your bed in the middle of the night, it was a real eye opener. Some of those buildings are huge! Almost as big as-- "Let me guess -- your penis?" Haha, I said huge, not astronomical.

