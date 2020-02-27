A Video Tour Of That Ridiculous $100,000/Night World's Most Expensive Hotel Room

This is a video of automotive columnist and Youtuber Doug DeMuro giving a tour (compliments of Vegas.com) of the world's most expensive hotel room (links to previous post with photos), the gaudy Empathy Suite designed and furnished by artist Damien Hirst that takes up the entire 9,000 square foot 34th-floor of the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Did I mention there's a two-night minimum stay? That's *counting on fingers* way too much money for a hotel when I've never spent more than $40 for a room in Vegas. Besides, hotel rooms in Vegas are only for hiding money from your drunk self and scrubbing the puke out of your blazer before returning to the blackjack table anyways.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees there's absolutely nothing wrong with the $19 rooms at El Cortez or Circus Circus or Gold Spike. Okay, maybe not absolutely.