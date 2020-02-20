A Top 100 Hydraulic Press Crushes Compilation Video

This is the 'Top 100 Best Hydraulic Press Moments/Satisfying Crushing Compilation' video edited by the Hydraulic Press Channel. It's almost thirteen minutes of crushing fun, and the perfect time-waster to take your mind off your busy life for a while and just relax watching things get destroyed. "Should I--" No, you should not. "You don't even know what I was going to say." I assume touch yourself.

Keep going for the video while I stick it to the man for another 13 minutes.

