This is a video edited by Geekologie reader Gabriel of all the "But the question is..." quotes from Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the episodes they came from. He informed me he's also working on a Deep Space Nine version, which he says "is a far worse offender for this than TNG." So we have that to look forward to in the future. And you know how I feel about looking forward to things. "The anticipation is half the fun." And, more often than not for me personally, the anticipation is all the fun, since the majority of things I'm looking forward to never actually materialize. Like remember that time you told me you'd take me to Disneyland for my birthday? "I was joking." I stood at the end of my driveway smiling for a month.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks Gabriel, and be sure to remind me when Deep Space Nine is ready because my memory is like a, uh, rusty...something?