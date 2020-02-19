A Size Comparison Of Some Of The Asteroids In Our Solar System
This is another size comparison video from MetaBallStudios (previously), this time comparing the sizes of various asteroids in our solar system to that of New York City. Obviously, if I could only choose one to smack earth in the jaw like a right hook, I would choose the biggest one. "Wait, what?" Oh nothing *Googling how to build asteroid magnet* just daydreaming.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Luc, who agrees that, unlike humanity, the dinosaurs didn't even do anything to deserve it.
