A 47-Person Brass Instrument Collaboration Performs Daft Punk's 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'

February 5, 2020

This is a video of 47 brass instrument musicians and one violinist collaborating to perform Daft Punk's banger 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'. Man, can you believe the original 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' came out all the way back in 2001? I feel old. "You are old, GW." I am older than Methuselah. I remember time BEFORE the Big Bang. "How was it?" *slowly and visibly quite painfully getting up from desk chair to go yell at kids on lawn from the window* Peaceful.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees softer, worse, slower, weaker is more my style.

Watching A Dam Release Valve Spew 20,000 Liters (~5,300 Gallons) Of Water Per Second

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: bangers, collaboration, dare to dream, different strokes for different folks, heck yeah -- to the club!, instruments, oh wow, so that's what that sounds like, songs, sure why not, video, we're getting the band back together, well that was fun
Previous Post