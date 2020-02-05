A 47-Person Brass Instrument Collaboration Performs Daft Punk's 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'

This is a video of 47 brass instrument musicians and one violinist collaborating to perform Daft Punk's banger 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'. Man, can you believe the original 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' came out all the way back in 2001? I feel old. "You are old, GW." I am older than Methuselah. I remember time BEFORE the Big Bang. "How was it?" *slowly and visibly quite painfully getting up from desk chair to go yell at kids on lawn from the window* Peaceful.

