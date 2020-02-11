6.17 Meters (~20 2¾ Inches): The New Pole Vault Record

February 11, 2020

20-year old Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis recently set the new pole vault world record with a very impressive vault of 6.17 meters, beating Renaud Lavillenie's 2014 record of 6.16 meters by *counting on fingers* 0.01 meters. *Googles* That's about 2/5ths of an inch. Nice job Mondo, now how much to vault over one of my enemy's castle walls and lower the jawbridge from the inside? "You mean drawbridge?" Whatever, word nerd, deal's off.

Keep going for the video, which includes some sweet slow motion footage afterwards.

