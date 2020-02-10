57 Hour Timelapse Of Ants Eating A Slice Of Banana In 3 Minutes

This is a 57-hour timelapse video compressed to an almost but not quite watchable three minutes of a colony of ants eating a slice of banana. Now not to brag or anything, but I could have polished off that banana in like one second of real time. "You're so cool, GW." I can't eat more than two bananas a day though or I get diarrhea. "Sure, blame the bananas." Well it's not the apple -- it's just keeping the doctor away! Well, that, and-- "No health insurance." Shit's expensive.

Keep going for the video, which is played in ultra-high speed reverse at the end.

Thanks to Jules, who agrees those ants made a mess and didn't even clean up after themselves.