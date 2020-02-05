1895 Train Footage Upscaled To 4K 60FPS Using Neural Networks

February 5, 2020

Note: Make sure to actually watch in 4K and not 360p.

This is the classic Lumière brothers' 'Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat' upscaled to 4K and 60 frames per second using neural networks. The difference from the original (also posted for reference) is pretty astounding, and watching this version I think I was finally able to identify the time traveler. "Traveler OR travelers?" Hoho -- good eye!

Keep going for the videos (and try to count all the Sam Elliots), with the original FIRST and upscaled version SECOND (the upscaled version also has a side-by-side comparison shot at the very end).

