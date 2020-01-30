You're Hurting My Brain: Ames Window Optical Illusion

This is a vintage video of Deane Hutton from the Australian children's television program The Curiosity Show discussing and demonstrating the Ames window optical illusion, a two dimensional window that appears to stop and change direction when it's actually spinning 360-degrees. Admittedly, an impressive illusion. Still, the most impression illusion of all time remains-- "Whatever you orchestrated to score a girlfriend." Now that was just pure magic. No but seriously I was going to say-- "The detachable thumb trick." HOW DO THEY DO IT?

Keep going for this video, as well as another they did prior because the illusion was so popular.

Thanks to Charlie H, who agrees tricking your eyes is cool, but tricking your stomach is where the real art of deception takes place.