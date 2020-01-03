You Can Hardly Tell The Difference: Russians Build Knock-Off Tesla Cybertruck
This is a video of Russian Youtubers Пушка Гараж fabricating a one-off (technically it's at least a three or four-off) Tesla Cybertruck out of an 80's beater and a shit-ton of sheet metal, all for under 80,000 rubles (~$1,300). So, what the gas-powered knockoff they created lacks in the Cybertruck's $40,000 starting pricetag, it also lacks in any of its functionality minus having four wheels and a gas pedal. *breaks top off vodka bottle so we have to drink it all in one sitting* I must have it.
Keep going for the build video, which is 43 minutes long so I highly encourage popping some popcorn and learning Russian first.
Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees fake it till you make it.
