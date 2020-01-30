Yeah You Did: Maniacs Driving With ATV On Top Of Car

January 30, 2020

This is a video from wherever bad decisions are made (is that a Florida license plate?) of a group of maniacs driving around with a large ATV on top of their vehicle. Man, that car is riding LOW. Is there anything even holding the ATV up there? (Note: on closer inspection there does appear to be a strap passing through the back door to behead everyone in the event of a quick stop). Honestly, I'm surprised they didn't have a couple people sitting in the ATV. *shaking head* You disappoint, Florida Mans.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's just nice to see some people living life to the fullest/shortest.

