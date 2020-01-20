Yeah You Did: Guy Uses Airport Map Monitor To Plug In PS4, Play Apex Legends

This is a shot of a man from Oregon's Portland International Airport (where else?) using a monitor that normally displays terminal map information to play Apex Legends on his PS4 at 4:30 in the morning. Honestly, I'd just assumed the Portland airport was just free rein at 4:30AM.

Airport officials approached the man and asked he unplug the game from the monitor. They received an answer they weren't quite expecting. "He politely asked personnel if he may finish his game," Simonds said.

The airport officials said no, so it was game over for the passenger, who complied.

I mean the bars are closed, what else is a person supposed to do at 4:30AM -- read? I tried reading before a 2AM departure once and fell asleep and didn't wake up until my flight was already at its destination. "What were you trying to read?" A pill bottle. "Of the pills you just took?" I suppose it might have been. "To see if you weren't supposed to take them with alcohol?" Listen, hindsight's 20/20 okay?

