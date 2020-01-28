Freaky Deaky: Girl Sets New World Record For Most Yoga Contortions In A Minute

This is a video of 11-year old Riya Paladia setting a new 'Golden World Record' for most yoga contortions in a minute from a standing position with a staggering 21 'Niralamba Poorna Chakrasana' motions. The move is considered particularly difficult, and I can see why. But seriously, where are the wires? I mean there has to be something to this. Maybe....*whispering to assistant* "She's not a trained zombie." You're fired!

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to zootghost, who agrees some would argue this warrants an exploratory exorcism.