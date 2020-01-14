Wow Wow Wow: The Best Table Tennis Shots Of 2019

Table tennis: they don't call it the game of kings for no reason. "They don't call it that." This is a video of the best table tennis shots of 2019. I can't even imagine the person who took it upon themselves to wade through all the exciting table tennis footage from the year and pick out the very best, but that must have been a very exciting project. "Was it you, GW?" And I never didn't have a crazy boner doing it. "What made it so crazy?" It was just like, constantly screaming and throwing things like a rabid fan.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the best table tennis shot of 2019 wasn't a table tennis shot at all, it was a game-winning beer pong shot sunk by yours truly that netted me a kiss from a fair maiden attending the joust.