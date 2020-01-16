Wolverine Claws Corn On The Cob Holders
When you think of X-Men's Wolverine, what comes to mind? Exactly, corn on the cob. Enter these officially licensed Wolverine 'Corn On The Claws' corn on the cob holders available from Gamestop ($10 for four sets). They look like Wolverine's adamantium claws (actually stainless steel) and hold corn, NOT PENISES. Now if you'll excuse me *dialing* hello, Doctor Ellingston?
Keep going for an unnecessary closeup.
Thanks to hairless, who agrees I probably just should have been honest instead of trying to tell Dr. Whitworth it was a six fang snake bite.
