Whoa: POV Footage Of Going Through A Twisted, Rotating Water Slide

This is some point of view footage (it's not all picture-in-picture btw) of the 4-person raft Aquaspinner rotating water slide at Aquapark Reda near Gdańsk, Poland.

The Aquaspinner is Europe's first and world's second installation of the rotating SlideWheel by Wiegand Waterrides. Riders embark upon this attraction in four-person rafts. The slide will continue to spin and as soon as the wheel is in the correct position, a conveyor belt is pushing the round-raft into the ride. During the ride, the riders tilt from one side to another multiple times before they exit the wheel on the opposite side after about 90 seconds. Afterwards, an ordinary tube slide with some colorful daylight effects is leading into the runout pool. Due to the rotation, the experience is completely different from any other water slide in the world and the video does not really do justice.

