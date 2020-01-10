Whoa: Photo Of Red Devil Horns Solar Eclipse Captured
This is a shot of the recent December 26 eclipse as captured by amateur astronomer Elias Chasiotis from Al Wakrah, Qatar right at sunrise, making the eclipse appear as a pair of menacing red devil horns (an omen?!). Or, as my good pal/better enemy Terry suggested, the bikini top of a giant invisible woman. Now I'm not sure whether to be concerned about the demonic apocalypse or aroused. "Why not both?" *pulling clip-on devil tail left over from Halloween out of desk drawer* Meet me in the back of my Explorer in ten.
Keep going for three more shots as the sun continued to rise, making the scene significantly less demonic/erotic.
Thanks to my pal Terry, who clearly has at LEAST 20/10 vision.
